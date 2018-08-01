NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A home health aide is recovering after an attack in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows 62-year-old Maria Rios stumble out of an apartment at a building on West Farms Road on Sunday, stunned and bleeding from her chest after police say she was stabbed multiple times.

She is seen knocking on doors in the hallway for help until a neighbor opens and calls 911.

“She’s bleeding, please come get this lady,” neighbor Diane Waterman said.

As Rios sits in the corner bleeding, you can see another neighbor in the video, Maria Guardiola, come to her aid.

“She was stabbed so many times and she had a wound, the blood, was just like pouring out of her chest,” she said.

Guardiola says she tried to calm Rios down while also calling 911. You can see her pacing around while waiting for police and paramedics to arrive.

“The only thing I remember is crying a lot and telling her to stay still, don’t move, that they were coming for her,” she said.

Neighbors say Rios is a home health aide who cares for a 90-year-old woman with dementia. They asked Rios what happened.

“She said the grandson said if I touch his grandmother again, I’m going to kill you,” said Waterman.

The NYPD says that grandson, 45-year-old Marcus Gomez, was arrested at the scene. Video shows police walked him out of the apartment in handcuffs, wearing a nightgown.

“He must have cleaned himself off cause I didn’t see too much blood on him,” said Waterman. “Must have wiped off and changed into the gown.”

Police say Gomez’s residence is listed as the Creedmore Psychiatric Center in Queens. It’s unclear if he’s a current patient there.

Gomez is also at the hospital where police say he is expected to undergoing a psychiatric evaluation before facing a judge, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

As for Rios, friends and family members say she’s expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.