NEW YORK — CBS is launching a new streaming service targeting local audiences modeled on CBSN, the 24/7 streaming service launched in 2014. The new service, known as CBSN Local, is a joint initiative from CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive, both divisions of CBS Corporation.

CBSN Local will launch in the New York City market in the fourth quarter of this year before expanding into the Los Angeles market. The New York service will be in partnership with WCBS, the network’s flagship station, and WLNY. The Los Angeles version is being developed with KCBS and KCAL. CBSN Local will eventually expand into other major markets with CBS-owned stations.

“CBSN Local is the exciting next chapter in how our stations will serve audiences seeking local news on all of the most popular content consumption platforms,” said Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations. Jim Lanzone, CEO of CBS Interactive and chief digital officer of CBS Corporation, said CBSN Local “will bring a new level of depth to CBSN’s 24/7 original reporting.”

The various local versions of CBSN Local will be available through CBSNon CBSNews.com and the CBS News apps for mobile and connected TV devices, as well as through CBS Television Stations’ websites and mobile apps.

Programming will consist of livestreams of regular morning and evening newscasts, as well as original programming produced for each market.

CBSN broadcasts a mix of original programming and segments from CBS News franchise programs like “Face the Nation” and the “CBS Evening News.” The average CBSN viewer is 38 years old, with 80 percent of viewers between the ages of 18 and 49.