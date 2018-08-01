37%An Unacceptable Graduation Rate. Schools In Chaos. The Incredible Story Of A Fix Gone Wrong!
SAN FRANCISCO (CBSNewYork) — Facebook has come up with a plan to help you not spend too much time on Facebook.

No, really.

The social media giant launched a series of new tools on Wednesday for people who may be internet addicts to use to cut down on their screen time.

Those tools include an activity dashboard that reveals how much time users are spending on Facebook and its Instagram app.

There’s also reminders not to exceed a certain amount of time, and new ways to limit distracting notifications.

