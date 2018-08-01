NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new “Greenest Block in Brooklyn.”

Brooklyn Botanic Garden sponsors the annual competition.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, it’s not just about winning; it’s also about bringing communities together.

There was a lot of buzz Wednesday about foliage, flowers and being green along Lefferts Avenue between Bedford and Rogers Avenues, previously known as “Lefferts 2.”

“Wow, this is what we worked for,” Block Association President Francisca Leopold told Murdock.

Leopold said the seeds to success were planted five years ago. Even since, the green team has toiled tirelessly to transform the block.

“Four years ago, there were almost no plants growing in this tree bed or any of the tree beds on our blocks, said green team member Dough Bruhu.

Now, perennials surround the trees, like mountain mint.

“It’s got a very strong mint smell, and the bees love that,” Bruhu said.

Bruhu showed Murdock planters lining the block. Window boxes boast annuals, and front yards overflow with native grasses.

There’s even a children’s garden for Lefferts’ little green thumbs, like sisters Olivia and Camilla.

“It makes our block more beautiful,” said Camilla.

“I see butterflies and bees,” Olivia added.

“People choose to walk down that block now, because it’s just so much fun,” said Nina Browne, community program manager at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden declared this block victorious out of the 160 others that entered.

“We could not be more thrilled for Lefferts 2. They were so close last year, missed it by a leaf,” Browne said.

She said this year, there’s no doubt they deserved the recognition.

“They’ve just done everything to bring the community together around gardening,” she said.

“It’s a community affair. That’s the awesomeness about it,” said Block Association Vice President Dr. Zorina Frederick.

From young to old and in between, the Lefferts 2 green thumbs hope their lush landscape will inspire others to take up planting and spread roots in their community, too.

This is the 24th year of the competition. As winner, Lefferts 2 received a $300 award.