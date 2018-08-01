FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As part of the education of rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, the number three overall pick spoke with the New York media for the first time on Wednesday as an official member of the Jets.

Some are already calling the young signal-caller the savior of Gang Green, but he’s got a long way to go to even be named the starter. As things currently stand, he’s listed as the third string quarterback on the team’s depth chart.

His prolonged contract dispute ended Monday, when the Jets inked the former USC QB to a four-year, $30.25 million deal. The discrepancy dealt with the fine print on how disciplinary action could void his guaranteed money. Darnold and his agent held firm on their ask, and got what they wanted even though he missed the first three days of camp.

He addressed the mini-holdout after practice on Wednesday.

“I thought it played out great,” said Darnold. “I think with the way everything worked out, that’s why I have great agents because they’re able to figure that stuff out. And whenever I get back on the field that’s my job, and my job is to play football.”

And play football he did. Darnold was late speaking with the media because he spent 20 minutes after practice wrapped up running sprints, making sure he was the last man off the field.