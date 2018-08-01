37%An Unacceptable Graduation Rate. Schools In Chaos. The Incredible Story Of A Fix Gone Wrong!
Filed Under:LIRR, Local TV, Penn Station, Port Washington Branch, Woodside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Long Island Rail Road’s Port Washington Branch is suspended in both directions due to a train with a derailed axle west of Woodside.

The LIRR says the train was out of Penn Station and headed to Port Washington. Between 400 and 500 people were on board, but no injuries have been reported.

The LIRR says police and rail personnel are en route to the scene.

NYC Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets on the subway at Penn and the 7 subway at Woodside and Flushing/Main Street.

For more information, click here.

