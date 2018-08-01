NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Long Island Rail Road’s Port Washington Branch is suspended in both directions due to a train with a derailed axle west of Woodside.

The LIRR says the train was out of Penn Station and headed to Port Washington. Between 400 and 500 people were on board, but no injuries have been reported.

Port Washington Branch temporarily suspended in both directions due to a train with a derailed axle west of Woodside. MTAPD and LIRR personnel are en route. NYC Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets on the subway at Penn and the '7' subway at Woodside and Flushing/Main Street. — LIRR (@LIRR) August 1, 2018

The LIRR says police and rail personnel are en route to the scene.

NYC Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets on the subway at Penn and the 7 subway at Woodside and Flushing/Main Street.

Customers who were onboard the train with the derailed axle have been safely moved to another train and are en route to their destinations. LIRR personnel are evaluating potential impacts to service during this evening's rush hour. We will provide more info as soon as possible. — LIRR (@LIRR) August 1, 2018

