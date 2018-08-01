NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for help finding a man they say got into a fight on a Grand Central Terminal subway platform and pushed a commuter onto the tracks.

The incident happened Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. when a 47-year-old man walking up stairs to the 6 train brushed up against the suspect.

On the platform, the confrontation continued into a challenge to fight, and when push came to shove, the man was man ended up being dropped onto the subway track roadbed.

“That’s pretty crazy,” said Stephanie Carvalho of Astoria.

“That’s terrifying,” said Jessica Korner of Park Slope. “I take this train every day and sometimes with the baby. And to think that somebody could get angry enough to do that is really scary.”

People on the platform helped the man back off the tracks while the suspect fled the scene. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital by EMS where he was treated for abrasions to his arms and legs.

“It’s dangerous. Very dangerous and scary,” Patricia McLean of the Bronx told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell. “You have to careful and watch your surroundings at all times.”

Straphangers are hoping surveillance images of the alleged subway pusher will lead to his arrest.

The suspect is described as approximately 27-years-old, thin build and approximately 5-foot 8-inches tall.

“You can’t control what other people do,” said McLean. “Hopefully they’ll find him because he does need to be caught.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.