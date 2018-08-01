NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New NYC Ferry routes are on the way.

Starting Aug. 15, there will be service in and out of the Soundview section of the Bronx. The route will run from Clason Point Park to East 90th Street on the Upper East Side to East 34th Street, ending its run at Wall Street/Pier 11.

Then beginning on Aug. 29, there will be service in and out of the Lower East Side. That route will run from Wall Street/Pier 11 to Corlears Hook to Stuyvesant Cove, East 34th Street and end at Long Island City, Queens.

For more information, visit www.ferry.nyc.