ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort continues Wednesday in a Virginia courtroom.

Manafort is accused of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Prosecutor Uzo Asonye told the jury during his opening statement Tuesday that Manafort considered himself above the law as he funneled tens of millions of dollars through offshore accounts.

That “secret income” was used to pay for personal expenses such as a $21,000 watch, a $15,000 jacket made of ostrich and more than $6 million worth of real estate paid for in cash, Asonye said.

The defense described Manafort as a successful businessman who left the details of his finances to others.

Attorney Thomas Zehnle said Manafort had especially relied on Rick Gates, his business associate and now the prosecution’s star witness, but that trust was misplaced.

He warned jurors not to believe Gates when he testifies against Manafort. Gates pleaded guilty earlier this year and agreed to cooperate with investigators.

This is the first trial to stem from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Prosecutors did not once reference Manafort’s work for the Trump campaign nor mention Mueller’s broader and ongoing investigation into Russian election interference. Mueller was not present in the courtroom.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

