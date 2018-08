NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were injured Thursday morning when a box truck and an SUV collided in Queens, crashing into a wall outside a home.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. in Ozone Park at 109th Avenue and the Van Wyck Expressway.

Police believe the box truck may have ran a red light and hit the SUV, causing it to crash.

The FDNY says it had to rescue two people from the vehicle.

Three people were rushed to Jamaica Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.