By Bree Guy, CBS2 Weather Intern

Good Morning!

The rain is no where near done for this week, however it will mostly be scattered action throughout the area. There is a chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the northern and western suburbs. Rain chances will continue to be in the forecast over the next few days but it won’t be continuous.

There will be nice breaks and this weekend is not looking too shabby. There is a rain chance for Saturday and a few pop ups may occur but Sunday is looking great so far! Temperatures are also going to continue to rise this week. Today we will hit the high 80s again and this weekend we could be back in the 90s for a few days.

Possibly another heat wave and the humidity is sticking around and won’t be letting up. Keep the umbrella handy!