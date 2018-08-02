37%An Unacceptable Graduation Rate. Schools In Chaos. The Incredible Story Of A Fix Gone Wrong!
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

By Bree Guy, CBS2 Weather Intern

Good Morning!

The rain is no where near done for this week, however it will mostly be scattered action throughout the area. There is a chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the northern and western suburbs. Rain chances will continue to be in the forecast over the next few days but it won’t be continuous.

nu tu 7day auto 5 8/2 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

There will be nice breaks and this weekend is not looking too shabby. There is a rain chance for Saturday and a few pop ups may occur but Sunday is looking great so far! Temperatures are also going to continue to rise this week. Today we will hit the high 80s again and this weekend we could be back in the 90s for a few days.

Possibly another heat wave and the humidity is sticking around and won’t be letting up. Keep the umbrella handy!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s