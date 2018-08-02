NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx bodega where 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was stabbed has reportedly been sold.

The NYPD says the store on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue has a new owner.

Junior died after police say a group of alleged gang members dragged him out of the bodega and attacked him.

The owner of the store has faced criticism by those who say he didn’t do enough to help the teen who had turned to him for help.

Police have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the case.

Earlier this week, local officials announced that the intersection would be renamed in honor of the teen. No word yet on plans for the store.