37%An Unacceptable Graduation Rate. Schools In Chaos. The Incredible Story Of A Fix Gone Wrong!
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:#JusticeForJunior, Bronx, Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx bodega where 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was stabbed has reportedly been sold.

The NYPD says the store on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue has a new owner.

Junior died after police say a group of alleged gang members dragged him out of the bodega and attacked him.

The owner of the store has faced criticism by those who say he didn’t do enough to help the teen who had turned to him for help.

Police have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the case.

Earlier this week, local officials announced that the intersection would be renamed in honor of the teen. No word yet on plans for the store.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s