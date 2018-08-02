NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of a suspect who they say is wanted in connection with a hate crime onboard a bus in Brooklyn Heights.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Monday on a B25 bus. Police said the suspect walked up to a 29-year-old man on the bus, punched him in the face and made an anti-white remark.

The suspect then got off at the intersection of Fulton Street and Bond Street. The victim suffered pain and swelling to his face.

Police say the surveillance video shows the suspect on Bond Street after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit the Crime Stoppers website or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.