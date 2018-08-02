NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After just more than a year, the driver of a minivan that ran over and killed two young men riding a dirt bike on Long Island, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges, and the victims’ families are saying justice has not been done.

Christopher Bouchard of Mastic Beach admitted to two counts of second degree manslaughter in the deaths of 19-year-old Keenan King and 20-year-old Anthony Holmes-Garriques.

In return for the plea, Bouchard will serve three and a half to 10 and a half years in state prison.

“Suffolk county is a joke, it really is a joke,” said Yvette Benitez, aunt to one of the victims. “They give drug dealers more time than that. He killed two kids, two kids that meant something to people.”

A fight over a stolen dirt bike led to the confrontation in North Bellport, N.Y., around 10:15 a.m. on June 22, 2017. Bouchard got into a minivan to chase down King and Holmes-Garriques who were suspected of trying to steal a dirt bike.

Bouchard had previously pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment charges, but the victims’ family believes he should be charged with murder.