PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A little league championship game at Enfield Park in Plano got out of hand to the point where police were called to the scene.

It was caught on video and shows a coach from one of the teams getting violent with a parent.

Emotions got out of control during a little league championship game here.

Those who witnessed it say one of the coaches should be disciplined if not charged for a game-ending brawl.

Video from the end of the game shows Michael Zadorozny striking out the final batter to win the Plano Sports Authority championship game on June 14.

But when another player’s parent of the winning team shouted from the stand, “Second place ain’t that bad,” it set off a coach from the losing team on the other side of the field.

Pam Zadorozny’s husband recorded this video of the coach who later race around the fence to confront the parent which then turned violent.

The scene petrified players who watched the two adults on the ground while others tried to pull them apart.

The Zadorozny’s wanted the assistant coach of the other team arrested when Plano Police arrived shortly after it happened.

But police say neither parent involved wanted to file a criminal complaint.

So Michael’s father posted video of the incident to at least make other parents and teams aware of what happened and hold the coach accountable.

“He wanted to expose this gentleman for what he did in front of a bunch of children to another adult,” said parent Pam Zadorozny.

“It’s very childish for a grown man and I think he shouldn’t have done that. He should just walked away,” said her son, Michael Zadorozny.

CBS11 reached out to the PSA for comment but there has been no response.

We were also unable to track down the assistant coach who charged at the parent.

That parent said they wanted to pursue an assault case, but he was told by police it looked like a mutual fight.