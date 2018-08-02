AVANEL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey family who had a nightmare move is now one step closer to getting their stuff back.

David Rosmarin and his family in Arizona had their furniture and other possessions seized, because their moving truck got into an accident. Their belongings were held in storage for nearly two months.

On Thursday, the moving company they originally hired picked up their property and prepared to deliver it to their new home.

“I’m ecstatic. I’m very happy,” Rosmarin told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

At the beginning of June, Experienced Transport, out of Elizabeth, New Jersey, loaded a moving truck with the Rosmarins’ things and that of two other families. The truck crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark, killing two people.

B&L Towing, out of Cateret, New Jersey, towed and stored everything. Rosmarin claims the company refused to release their property because neither he nor the moving company would pay the cleanup and storage costs.

B&L’s owner denies that and says he would have released everything to the homeowners if they presented documents proving ownership.

The moving company says its attorney was disputing the towing fees.

After CBS2 reached out to the NJ Turnpike Authority on Monday, a spokesperson said the agency stepped in to encourage B&L to resolve the issue. So B&L gave the movers permission to take the homeowners’ property at no charge.

On Thursday, the movers transferred the property to a storage facility, where they’ll sort it.

The Rosmarins’ private investigator took picture of their belongings, which suffered little damage. He also learned half of their thin were placed in storage by the moving company before the crash.

“Prior to the accident, they had removed belongings of ours so they could make room, because they supposedly had a mechanical issue with the truck that they were going to utilize for doing two other moves,” said Rosmarin.

The movers say it will take three days to do inventory and repack all the property, and it will take a least two more weeks before it’s delivered to the Rosmarins in Arizona.

The New Jersey attorney general’s office has been speaking with the family and is now investigating the towing and moving companies.