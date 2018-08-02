NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Opening statements will be heard in Norman Seabrook’s corruption retrial, Thursday morning.

Seabrook, the former jail guard union boss, was charged with committing honest services wire fraud.

He was accused of taking $60,000 in bribes to funnel $20 million of union money into a hedge fund.

His first trial ended last year with a deadlocked jury after a witness implicated Seabrook and other political figures including Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Seabrook has pleaded not guilty, and a jury was chosen Wednesday for the second trial.