NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in Monday’s alleged upskirting incident in Queens.

Eduardo Pinzon, 41, of Forest Hills, was charged with unlawful surveillance.

Sources tell CBS2 his coworkers at the Department of Environmental Protection recognized him from the security video exclusively shown on CBS2.

“I feel violated,” the victim, 26-year-old Edjelyn Gamboa, told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

She said she knew something was wrong when she noticed a stranger behind her in the children’s aisle of Burlington Coat Factory in Rego Park.

“I saw a light went off behind me, and he’s holding his phone on camera mode,” she said.

Gamboa and her sister confronted the man.

“He said, ‘What happened? I didn’t do anything,’” said her sister, Edalyn Estrada.

“I had goosebumps,” she added. “If you look at the video he was actually covering the camera using the baby clothes just slip the phone under her skirt.”

Gamboa is visiting her sister for the summer before going back to her native Philippines, where she’s a beauty pageant contestant.