NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An off-duty NYPD sergeant shot and wounded a man after the two had some sort of altercation on a Brooklyn street.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Livonia and New Jersey avenues.

Investigators say the 40-year-old off-duty sergeant was heading for the subway on his way to work when he was approached by a 21-year-old man who was following him.

Words were exchanged and police say the suspect yelled at the off-duty cop “you’re going to die tonight” and simulated as if he had a firearm with his hand in his pocket, CBS2’s Scott Rapaport reported.

That’s when police say the cop drew his weapon and fired twice, hitting the suspect in the chin.

The incident happened not far away from PS 13 and for residents living right near the scene, the sound of gunfire was unnerving.

“It brings a scary feeling as to what happens in the neighborhood because you can never tell what could happen at any time,” said resident Francis John.

“I never heard it in front of my own doorstep,” said another resident. “It’s close to home.”

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The officer was also taken to a hospital with ringing in the ears caused by the sound of the gunshot.

An earlier report by the Associated Press said the encounter was an attempted robbery, but police later said that did not seem to be case in this shooting.

Some residents say it can be a rough neighborhood and that gun shots are not uncommon.

“I think it’s crazy, all the shooting going on in the neighborhood, mostly among young people,” said resident Tasker Jordan. “It’s really crazy.”

Police are expected to provide more information at a news conference later Thursday.

