NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The NYPD says an off-duty officer shot and wounded a man who allegedly tried to rob him in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Livonia and New Jersey avenues.
Police say the 21-year-old man was in stable condition after he was shot in the mouth. The officer was taken to a hospital with ringing in the ears caused by the sound of the gunshot.
So far, no charges have been filed but police say the suspect is in custody.
