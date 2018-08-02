NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The NYPD says an off-duty officer shot and wounded a man who allegedly tried to rob him in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Livonia and New Jersey avenues.

A NYPD police officer has been involved in an off-duty shooting near the intersection of Levonia Ave & New Jersey Ave #Brooklyn (confines of the @NYPD75Pct). A person is in custody. Avoid the area due to a large police presence. pic.twitter.com/VmcHtDAQMD — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 2, 2018

Police say the 21-year-old man was in stable condition after he was shot in the mouth. The officer was taken to a hospital with ringing in the ears caused by the sound of the gunshot.

So far, no charges have been filed but police say the suspect is in custody.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)