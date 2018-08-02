37%An Unacceptable Graduation Rate. Schools In Chaos. The Incredible Story Of A Fix Gone Wrong!
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Over 50 cats are now in a Monmouth County animal shelter after being rescued from a home in Howell Township.

Police say they responded to a call Tuesday night about a gas leak, when they discovered the cats living in deplorable conditions.

All of the animals are reportedly being treated for mass amounts of fleas, upper respiratory infections, skin infections and internal parasites.

Police say the person living in the home has been arrested and will face animal cruelty charges.

The Monmouth County SPCA is asking for donations to help care for the animals.

