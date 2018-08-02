LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) –A piece of Star Wars history is expected to fetch a pretty penny at auction this fall.

Odds are you’ll need around $1.3 million to score a blue-gray Han Solo jacket actor Harrison Ford wore in the 1980 “Star Wars” sequel “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The jacket is one of more than 600 costumes, props and scripts being auctioned off September 20 at London’s BFI Imax.

The auction is organized by the Prop Store, a UK-based film and television memorabilia company.

Other items include a light saber from “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of the Sith,” actor Johnny Depp’s costume from the 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands,” and a hat worn by Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump.

