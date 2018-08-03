37%An Unacceptable Graduation Rate. Schools In Chaos. The Incredible Story Of A Fix Gone Wrong!
By: Justin Lewis

Weekday Morning Weather Producer

We’re looking at a near repeat this afternoon with pop-up showers and storms.

Some of these storms may pack a punch with heavy rain and even gusty winds, so do be on the lookout if you’re traveling.

Outside of that, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with muggy conditions and highs in the 80s.

nu tu tri state travel 21 8/3 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll see the activity weaken and break up tonight.

It will remain muggy, too, with temps falling into the low to mid 70s.

Organized showers and storms will sweep through the area tomorrow, even across Long Island where they’ve been spared the last couple of days.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k 8/3 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

That said, expect pockets of heavy rain with the possibility of flooding where any of the stronger showers and storms develop.

And it won’t be until the afternoon that we see some breaks in the action, but even then, some leftover showers are possible.

nu tu 7day auto weather app1 8/3 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The good news is Sunday looks terrific with mostly sunny skies.

It will be hot though, so make some cool plans!

