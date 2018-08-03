Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! It’s going to be the same old story today as we’re stuck in this pattern. After some spotty showers early, expect more showers and storms to pop as we get into afternoon.

They’ll once again be hit or miss, and some could be on the strong side. Highs will be in the mid 80s and it stays oppressive.

For the weekend, Saturday looks to start off on the wet side with showers/storms. The good news is it’ll become more scattered by afternoon and should be drying out in the evening.

Sunday is definitely the brighter half… and hotter! With temps near 90, it may very well be the start of a heat wave.

Have a good one!