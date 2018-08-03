NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Retailers are gearing up for the fall, but it’s not too late to still get some summer deals on everything from travel to furniture.

According to Trae Bodge with SlickDeals.net, August is a great month to travel. While airfare isn’t at its lowest this month, vacation packages and hotel prices are deeply discounted.

Sites like Hotwire will offer more than 40 percent off on hotels and on rental cars too. Last-minute Travel.com offers up to 65 percent off hotels in select cities and hunt for promo codes that can take an additional $20 to $40 off the sales price.

If you must fly, Bodge suggests a site called Hopper.com.

“Hopper is a really good way to track flights you want to take a little bit down the line,” she told CBS2’s Alex Denis. “You put in your dates and your destination and it will let you know when the price dips and when you should buy and when you should wait.”

For the past several months, we’ve been waiting for deals on patio furniture and grills and now it’s finally time to buy.

“Now we’ll finally find those deals in places like Home Depot, Walmart, Lowes, Sears,” Bodge said.

At these stores, you’ll also find deals on home décor, tools and gardening items as well. Now is also a great time to stock up on back to school essentials like backpacks, lunch boxes and school supplies.

But when it comes to clothes, don’t spend your entire budget. Fall apparel will be on sale soon enough and your kids will have a better sense of the trends at school.

And if your kids are moving into a dorm, you’ll want to wait to get small appliances. They don’t go on sale until September or October.