NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are trying to identify four teens suspected of robbing a Bronx food deliveryman.

It happened in the Soundview section about two weeks ago.

Police said someone ordered from an area restaurant and when the 37-year-old deliveryman arrived at an address of Stratford Avenue, one of the suspects kicked the man down the stairs.

The group then punched the man in the face and took $40 in cash, his cell phone and the food order and fled the building, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.