37%An Unacceptable Graduation Rate. Schools In Chaos. The Incredible Story Of A Fix Gone Wrong!
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bronx, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are trying to identify four teens suspected of robbing a Bronx food deliveryman.

It happened in the Soundview section about two weeks ago.

Police said someone ordered from an area restaurant and when the 37-year-old deliveryman arrived at an address of Stratford Avenue, one of the suspects kicked the man down the stairs.

The group then punched the man in the face and took $40 in cash, his cell phone and the food order and fled the building, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s