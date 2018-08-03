EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey high school teacher and his son were shot early Friday morning, killing the father.

The Essex County prosecutor’s office said it happened around 1 a.m. on South 16th Street in East Orange.

Kofi Owens, 45, of Newark, taught at STEM Academy, helping students learn to code.

“Mr Kofi Owens was a dedicated employee working within the East Orange School District for over 10 years. He was well respected by his colleagues and students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” superintendent Dr. Kevin West said in a statement.

“I am extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of Kofi Owens, a beloved and well-respected teacher and mentor in our East Orange School District. My deepest sympathy goes out to his family and all of those who will feel the loss throughout our community,” said Mayor Ted Green. “This type of violence will not be tolerated in our city, and we are working aggressively with all law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice using every means necessary.”

Family members told CBS2’s Alice Gainer that Owens was sitting in his car with his 25-year-old son when they were both shot.

The son was shot in the legs and survived. He’s listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.