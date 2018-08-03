NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn man has been charged with arson following a fire at a gas station on Staten Island.

Fakrol Islam, 26, was arrested Friday on arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief charges.

Surveillance video from earlier in the week shows a man spraying gas around the pumps at the station on Richmond Avenue. He then sets a piece of paper on fire and uses it to ignite the spilled fuel.

Police said the man bought $40 of gas from an employee moments before. The employee told CBS2 he sensed that something was off and tried to take the gas can away from the man, even trying to shut off the pumps.

WANTED: Male suspect for arson. At 1:50am on Monday July 30, the suspect filled a portable can with gasoline and lit it on fire with a piece of paper in front of the 7-Eleven on Richmond Ave #StatenIsland. A 21-year-old man suffered injuries as a result of it. Call #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/7hyX9hrtNu — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 31, 2018

Investigators believe the clerk and suspect got into an argument about the purchase.

Police said another man nearby was seriously hurt after burning his feet and inhaling fumes.

The clerk said the suspect’s shoes also caught fire, but he was able to kick them off and drive away in a blue minivan.