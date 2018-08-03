NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD sergeant is on desk duty after allegedly shooting a man in the face in Brooklyn.

Police say NYPD Sgt. Ritchard Blake, 40, was off-duty when he stopped in front of an elementary school by New Jersey Avenue in Brownsville Thursday and exchanged words with a 21-year-old man who was trailing him.

At first, authorities believed the man yelled threats to Blake and indicated he was carrying a gun, but no gun was found.

Ed Mullins, president of the New York City Sergeants Benevolent Association, released a statement about the investigation on Friday.

“As the investigation progresses, Sgt. Ritchard Blake is entitled to due process, as is anyone involved in a shooting. It is crucial for the integrity of the law enforcement community, as well as the Sergeants Benevolent Association, that all of the facts are obtained and thoroughly investigated. As the nuances of this unique case are reported, it is also important that the good work that police officers of all ranks do every day not be diminished in any way.”

“Our office responded to the scene shortly after the shooting and we are conducting an independent and thorough investigation,” said a spokesman from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. “We will follow the facts and evidence wherever they lead us.”

Some residents told CBS2 the sergeant and the victim were actually defending their respective girlfriends who had a disagreement and police sources say the men have fought before.

“There are certain things we saw in this investigation. We have questions unanswered at this point,” Chief of Department Terence Monahan. “Until we answered them, we felt it was best to place him on modified duty.”

The 21-year-old victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.