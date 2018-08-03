NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn mechanic shop owner is furious after a UPS deliveryman was caught on surveillance video placing his sealed packages straight into the trash.

“To do something like that is just complete carelessness,” shop owner Eric Nocera told CBS2’s Marc Silverman. “I was shocked and angry at the same time. I’ve never witnessed someone being so careless with someone’s packages and I was like, what am I going to do now? These are items for a customer’s vehicle that now I no longer have.”

Nocera says it all started a couple weeks ago when he ordered a set of $1,000 headlights for one of the cars he was working on. It wasn’t until the day after they were delivered to his shop on 17th Street in Park Slope that he found out what happened to the original delivery.

The first thing he noticed was a sign in his doorway telling him both packages were inside a dumpster. He went to check his dumpster, but there was nothing inside. That’s when he checked his surveillance video.

“He looks around, sees that I’m closed,” Nocera said as he described the video. “He puts them on the ground, looks around. I see him scan the two packages and he opens the dumpster.”

“That’s definitely not the way you go about doing something, leaving it in the garbage,” Nocera added. “I mean, he would have been better off just leaving it in front of the door I guess.”

Nocera says UPS told him its investigation showed the packages were received and signed for. But clearly that wasn’t the case.

CBS2 reached out to the delivery company, which said it is actively investigating.

Nocera says he’s owned the mechanic shop for 30 years and has never had a problem like this before. He now wants compensation because he had to buy a replacement set for $1,000.

“I would hope that UPS stands behind their name and makes good for my lost packages,” he said. “That’s all I’m really asking for.”

The identity of the UPS employee is unknown. Nocera says he wasn’t the regular driver and that all he had to do was bring the packages back the next day and the situation could have been avoided.