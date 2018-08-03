NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who may now be in New York City after police say she was allegedly abducted at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia.

Police say the girl, JinJing Ma, was visiting the U.S. as part of a tour group from China. Police issued the AMBER Alert warning that she is “believed to be in extreme danger.”

A surveillance photo released by police show her with a woman who police say is one of her alleged abductors, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“At this point, we don’t know the exact circumstances as to why the child left with this Asian female,” said Chief David Huchler with the Metro Washington Airport Authority Police.

It was around 8 a.m. Thursday at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia when investigators say Ma got her passport as part of the check-in process for security and then walked off.

Other students say she told them she was going to the bathroom. At some point, police say she met up with the woman, changed her clothes and then walked out of the airport. They are believed to have gotten into a white SUV with New York plates.

“The child appears to have left without any force. She appears to have entered the vehicle without any force, but that does not relieve any of our concerns,” said Huchler.

A witness thinks he previously saw the same woman bring MA food when the girl’s tour group was in New York City.

The woman was also captured on camera at the airport with a man, who police also consider a suspect.

Investigators believe the SUV they left in is an Infiniti QX70 that is either a 2016 or 2018 model. They are working to identify the license plate number.

“With those types of information and because the age of the child, this is a very serious incident,” said Huchler.

There are reports that it took an hour before Ma was reported missing to police.

Authorities say Ma is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She is Asian and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said she was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.

The woman they say abducted her is described as Asian, about 40 years old with black hair. They say she was wearing a black dress.

Authorities in Virginia are working with the Chinese embassy and the FBI’s Office of Human Trafficking in hopes of finding her.

