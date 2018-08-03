37%An Unacceptable Graduation Rate. Schools In Chaos. The Incredible Story Of A Fix Gone Wrong!
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Attorneys for Harvey Weinstein are expected to file a pre-trial motion to get his sexual assault charges in New York dismissed.

The defense argues prosecutors failed to show grand jurors dozens of emails that proved Weinstein had a long-term romantic relationship with one of his accusers, even after the alleged 2013 attack.

The disgraced movie mogul was indicted in May and again last month on charges he allegedly assaulted three women. He has pleaded not guilty.

Weinstein is free on $1 million bail.

