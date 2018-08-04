NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the 11th straight year, Summer Streets kicked off in Manhattan Saturday morning.

Nearly seven miles of city streets were off-limits to cars and open to pedestrians thanks to the New York City Department of Transportation.

Stretches of the concrete jungle were open for people to play, run, walk, and bike. Last year, more than 300,000 people attended the festival. This year, organizers say the theme is “finding joy in unexpected moments.”

The festival offers family fun and free activities including zip lines, pop up performances, food, and more.

The following streets were closed Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., so drivers should anticipate delays:

Route

Centre Street between Brooklyn Bridge exit and Reade Street

Lafayette Street between Reade Street and East 10th Street

Cooper Square between Astor Place and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between Astor Place and East 15th Street

Union Square East between East 15th Street and East 17th Street

Park Avenue South between East 17th Street and East 32nd Street

Park Avenue between East 32nd Street and East 72nd Street

(Including the viaduct between East 40th Street and East 46th Street)

East 72nd Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Rest Stops

Centre Street between Reade Street and Worth Street

Cleveland Place between Kenmare Street and Spring Street

Kenmare Street between Lafayette Street and Mulberry Street

Astor Place between Broadway and 4th Avenue

East 8th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

East 24th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 25th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 51st Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 52nd Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

Miss out on the fun? No worries! Summer Streets will be back the next two Saturdays.