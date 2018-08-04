NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the 11th straight year, Summer Streets kicked off in Manhattan Saturday morning.
Nearly seven miles of city streets were off-limits to cars and open to pedestrians thanks to the New York City Department of Transportation.
Stretches of the concrete jungle were open for people to play, run, walk, and bike. Last year, more than 300,000 people attended the festival. This year, organizers say the theme is “finding joy in unexpected moments.”
The festival offers family fun and free activities including zip lines, pop up performances, food, and more.
The following streets were closed Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., so drivers should anticipate delays:
Route
- Centre Street between Brooklyn Bridge exit and Reade Street
- Lafayette Street between Reade Street and East 10th Street
- Cooper Square between Astor Place and 4th Avenue
- 4th Avenue between Astor Place and East 15th Street
- Union Square East between East 15th Street and East 17th Street
- Park Avenue South between East 17th Street and East 32nd Street
- Park Avenue between East 32nd Street and East 72nd Street
(Including the viaduct between East 40th Street and East 46th Street)
- East 72nd Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
Rest Stops
- Centre Street between Reade Street and Worth Street
- Cleveland Place between Kenmare Street and Spring Street
- Kenmare Street between Lafayette Street and Mulberry Street
- Astor Place between Broadway and 4th Avenue
- East 8th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- East 24th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 25th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 51st Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 52nd Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
Miss out on the fun? No worries! Summer Streets will be back the next two Saturdays.