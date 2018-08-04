Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The good news is our drenching rain from this morning is over. The rest of today will feature gradual clearing with more sun as we head toward the evening hours. We have to still keep in a scattered risk of a shower or storm moving through. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Finally for tomorrow, we are DRY! We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but it’ll be hot and humid. Highs around 90 will feel more like the mid 90s. It’s looking like a good beach day!

By Monday, the heat rolls on. Temps are a bit hotter, into the low 90s, with even some mid 90s inland. After today, we should be dry until later on Tuesday when the storm threat returns.

Have a great weekend!