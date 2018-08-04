37%SEE IT THIS WEEKEND: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMStephen King's Graveyard Shift
    2:00 PMStephen King's Thinner
    4:00 PMElementary
    5:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:30 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMLucky Dog
    12:30 PMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The good news is our drenching rain from this morning is over. The rest of today will feature gradual clearing with more sun as we head toward the evening hours. We have to still keep in a scattered risk of a shower or storm moving through. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

md tomorrow highs 8/4 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

CBS2

Finally for tomorrow, we are DRY! We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but it’ll be hot and humid. Highs around 90 will feel more like the mid 90s. It’s looking like a good beach day!

nu tu 7day auto 6 8/4 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

CBS2

By Monday, the heat rolls on. Temps are a bit hotter, into the low 90s, with even some mid 90s inland. After today, we should be dry until later on Tuesday when the storm threat returns.

Have a great weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s