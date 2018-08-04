37%SEE IT THIS WEEKEND: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Welcome to the weekend folks! We’ll be starting the day off with a great chance for some thunderstorms… some of which could be torrential and cause some flooding! Flood alerts are up for most of the area through noon, so be cautious if you’re out on the road!

There will be a bit of a break heading into the afternoon but we’re not done with the rain chances for today. It’ll be more hit & miss just like yesterday. And just like yesterday, it’ll be very warm and incredibly muggy. Our high temp in the low & mid 80s will feel more like 90.

Tomorrow starts a big warm-up with a few days where the thermometer is expected to reach 90…and it’ll be quite humid to boot. It looks like we stay dry until Tuesday night, when the next round of storms moves in.

Enjoy the weekend!

