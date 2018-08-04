37%SEE IT THIS WEEKEND: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Queens, Sunnyside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 2-year-old boy suffered minor injuries when he fell three stories from a home Saturday in Queens.

Police said the child’s family lives on the fourth floor of the building on 49th Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

The boy got onto the fire escape and climbed down to the third floor before falling onto two women below.

Witnesses said two women were trying to catch the child. There was no word on their conditions.

The boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said his mother was home and there does not appear to be any criminality.

