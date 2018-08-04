NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly woman was recovering on Saturday after police say she was violently robbed at an ATM in the Bronx.

It happened Friday afternoon inside a Bank of America on East 204th Street in the Norwood section.

Investigators say the assailant shoved and punched the 88-year-old before snatching $2,500 from her hand and running off.

The suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.