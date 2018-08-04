37%SEE IT THIS WEEKEND: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Highlands, Monmouth County, New Jersey

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in Monmouth County, New Jersey have issued an arrest warrant for a man they say left a pit bull puppy to drown.

Police are searching for 36-year-old Aaron Davis, of Long Branch, who they say left the puppy trapped in a cage on the beach in Highlands.

A woman walking her own dog in Veterans Memorial Park on Monday morning spotted the puppy near the rocks.

She climbed over and rescued the pit bull, which she has since renamed River. The woman has since said she plans on adopting the rescue.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Davis or that may have witnessed anything, please notify the Monmouth County SPCA Animal Cruelty Hot Line 877-898-7297 or alternatively, the Highlands Police Department at 732-872-1158.

