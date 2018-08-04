HIGHLANDS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in Monmouth County, New Jersey have issued an arrest warrant for a man they say left a pit bull puppy to drown.

Police are searching for 36-year-old Aaron Davis, of Long Branch, who they say left the puppy trapped in a cage on the beach in Highlands.

BREAKING: A warrant has been issued for Aaron D. Davis, 36, of Long Branch, in connection with the case of "River," the dog who was left in a cage in Highlands.

Anyone with info is asked to notify the @TheMCSPCA Hot Line 877-898-7297 or @HighlandsPolice at (732) 872-1224. pic.twitter.com/JJLB0A4zuT — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) August 3, 2018

A woman walking her own dog in Veterans Memorial Park on Monday morning spotted the puppy near the rocks.

She climbed over and rescued the pit bull, which she has since renamed River. The woman has since said she plans on adopting the rescue.

**ALERT: PLEASE SHARE** The #mcponj & the @TheMCSPCA are seeking the public's help in a potential animal cruelty case. Anyone who has any info please notify the MCPO Animal Cruelty Hot Line 877-898-7297 or notify the Highlands PD at (732) 872-1224. https://t.co/IZophqHPYP pic.twitter.com/V1NJuGj8mB — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) July 30, 2018

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Davis or that may have witnessed anything, please notify the Monmouth County SPCA Animal Cruelty Hot Line 877-898-7297 or alternatively, the Highlands Police Department at 732-872-1158.