Filed Under:Local TV, Union Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man who a woman claims held a cellphone underneath her bathroom stall at the Union Square subway station.

It allegedly happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was using the women’s room of the public restroom near the 4/5/6 line when she noticed a hand with a cellphone enter from the adjacent stall.

Police are searching for a man who a woman claims held a cellphone underneath her bathroom stall at the Union Square subway station. (Credit: NYPD)

She left the stall and saw a man exiting the bathroom, police said.

He fled the station at East 14th Street and Broadway.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

