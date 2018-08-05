37%SEE IT THIS WEEKEND: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup2 8/5 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Sunday morning everybody! We’re waking up to a much drier & brighter sky than 24 hours ago…but we still have weather worries ahead. It’ll be a hot, hazy, and humid one out there with many spots reaching 90 degrees – but it’ll feel hotter due to the humidity!

nu tu hour by hour am with feels like 8/5 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be hotter still with many folks getting into the lower & mid 90s, feeling close to 100 degrees in spots. If you have to be outside be sure to stay hydrated, wear comfy clothing, and take breaks! Tuesday will be another hot day with temps expected to reach 90 again, but it doesn’t look to be quite as unbearable.

nu tu alert heat advisory 8/5 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The rest of the week will feature temps “cooling off” into the mid & upper 80s, but it’ll remain a bit muggy with some thunderstorms possible through the end of the week.

nu tu 7day auto3 8/5 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Have a great day!

