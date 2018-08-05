By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! We’re waking up to a much drier & brighter sky than 24 hours ago…but we still have weather worries ahead. It’ll be a hot, hazy, and humid one out there with many spots reaching 90 degrees – but it’ll feel hotter due to the humidity!

Tomorrow will be hotter still with many folks getting into the lower & mid 90s, feeling close to 100 degrees in spots. If you have to be outside be sure to stay hydrated, wear comfy clothing, and take breaks! Tuesday will be another hot day with temps expected to reach 90 again, but it doesn’t look to be quite as unbearable.

The rest of the week will feature temps “cooling off” into the mid & upper 80s, but it’ll remain a bit muggy with some thunderstorms possible through the end of the week.

Have a great day!