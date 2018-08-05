HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Several Tri-State couples who spent big bucks to capture all the magical moments of their wedding say they haven’t gotten what they paid for months, even years, after their big day.

Christina Bengal’s wedding was the best day of her life, but to this day it still manages to haunt her.

“I’m devastated, honestly this is devastating because this is somebody we trusted with the most important day of our lives,” said Bengal.

The 42-year-old says she paid nearly $5,500 upfront to Te Cache Photography last year.

“We spent a lot of time trying to find the perfect photographer,” said Bengal.

She’s gotten the video she was expecting, but says she hasn’t seen one picture despite her contract with company owner Fatima Avila which promised to send everything in roughly six months.

“I received an email that she had personal problems… a year has gone by and I’ve seen nothing,” said Bengal. “I just want memories.”

Michael Kapstan of Suffern says he also paid $7,500 for his 2016 wedding. In return, she says she only got a USB flash driver with photos, but nothing else agreed to in their contract.

“It’s a betrayal, we let her in our most important day of our lives and she just disappeared,” said Kapstan. “I feel like an idiot.”

The Kapstans say they’re in touch with many other couples in similar situations.

“Now that I’ve talked to other people and hearing stories, it’s heartbreaking,” said Bengal.

Online reviews also show a laundry list of upset clients, unable to get a hold of the Fishkill-based Avila. She did not wish to be recorded, but told CBS2 there is an extensive delay because of personal issues. She added that she worked 27 weddings last year and out of those, ten couples have what they paid for so far. The remaining customers would have their wedding photos within the next month, according to Avila.

The couples say if they don’t get their photos or videos by the end of this month they plan on working together to file a class action suit against Avila.