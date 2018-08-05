37%SEE IT THIS WEEKEND: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
GLEN HEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a 71-year-old gas station employee is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of his co-worker at a gas station in Nassau County.

“This is not a random act. The community is deemed safe,” said Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun.

The incident happened Saturday around 11:20 a.m. at the CITGO gas station at D&R Automotive on Glen Head Road in Glen Head.

Police say an argument escalated and one man, a 35-year-old, was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities arrested the 71-year-old man in the shooting. He also faces a charge of criminal use of a firearm.

