37%SEE IT THIS WEEKEND: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMHarriet the Spy
    2:00 PMDon't Blink
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PM100th PGA Championship Preview
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:elderly, heat tips, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sandy Quartuccio of​ ​Right at Home shares some simple safety tips to help keep loved ones who are 65 and older safe in the heat: symptoms of hyperthermia, wearing sunglasses and sunscreens, and drinking proper beverages to stay hydrated.

As people age, kidney function is reduced and seniors have a more difficult time retaining fluids, becoming dehydrated faster.

As a simple test for dehydration, lightly lifting the skin on the back of the hands should return almost immediately to the original position. If the skin does not return quickly, the person could be getting dehydrated.

Tips people should pay attention to avoid heat exhaustion include:

  • Keep liquids in hand
  • Avoid caffeine and alcohol
  • Avoid outdoor activities
  • Wear loose clothing
  • Wear sunblock

For people with a senior neighbor, check on them to make sure they are drinking enough water and that they look well.

For a detailed list of resources on heat stroke, outdoor hazards and contacting local utility companies, see Tips To Beat The Heat: Your Guide To Summer Safety.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s