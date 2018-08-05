NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sandy Quartuccio of​ ​Right at Home shares some simple safety tips to help keep loved ones who are 65 and older safe in the heat: symptoms of hyperthermia, wearing sunglasses and sunscreens, and drinking proper beverages to stay hydrated.

As people age, kidney function is reduced and seniors have a more difficult time retaining fluids, becoming dehydrated faster.

As a simple test for dehydration, lightly lifting the skin on the back of the hands should return almost immediately to the original position. If the skin does not return quickly, the person could be getting dehydrated.

Tips people should pay attention to avoid heat exhaustion include:

Keep liquids in hand

Avoid caffeine and alcohol

Avoid outdoor activities

Wear loose clothing

Wear sunblock

For people with a senior neighbor, check on them to make sure they are drinking enough water and that they look well.

For a detailed list of resources on heat stroke, outdoor hazards and contacting local utility companies, see Tips To Beat The Heat: Your Guide To Summer Safety.