FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A massive lobster met his New Jersey legend of rock namesake this weekend.

Jon Bon Jovi dropped by Stew Leonard’s supermarket in Farmingdale on Saturday to help promote his son’s new line of rose wine.

The rocker also got a surprise by meeting the store’s 19-pound lobster that just happened to be named “Bon Jovi.”