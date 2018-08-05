NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man jumped out of an Upper West Side restaurant’s walk-in freezer, grabbed a knife and started attacking employees, then died later at a hospital on Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at Sarabeth’s Restaurant on Amsterdam Avenue at West 80th Street.

Police say the kitchen staff did not recognize the person, described by police as a 54-year-old man who did not work at the restaurant, nor was he a former employee. Sarabeth’s staff told police they did not know how the man got into the freezer.

After being discovered, the man picked up a kitchen knife and attempted to attack employees, who were able to disarm him and wrestle him to the ground.

Shortly afterwards, the man tried to talk with kitchen staff but suffered some kind of medical emergency.

Police responding to the scene found the 54-year-old unconscious and unresponsive. Emergency medical responders took the man to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYC Medical Examiner will determine cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are withholding the man’s identity until his family can be notified, though sources tell CBS2 he is from outside the New York. area.