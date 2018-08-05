NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” topped ticket sales for the second straight weekend with an estimated $35 million despite newcomer “Christopher Robin.”

According to studio estimates Sunday, the sixth “Mission: Impossible” installment has amassed $124 million in its first 10 days of release. That pace is better than most previous entries in the Tom Cruise franchise.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, “Fallout” has scored some of the best reviews in the series and has been in the news cycle for almost a year. Talk about the film started early, in August of 2017, when Cruise broke his ankle performing a stunt in London with video to prove it.

Disney’s live-action Winnie-the-Pooh revival “Christopher Robin” opened on the low side of expectation with $25 million. It marks the rare Disney film not to open number one, though the studio had other milestones to celebrate. “Black Panther” on Saturday became just the third film to cross $700 million domestically.

The R-rated action-comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me” opened in third with $12.4 million.

