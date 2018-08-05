37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New York City bus driver who passengers say was driving erratically before he hit something is facing charges including driving while intoxicated.

Authorities say 24-year-old Lenny Lachman had nine passengers on the bus early Sunday in Brooklyn. Police say the passengers called authorities after the bus came in contact with something that brought it to a stop. No one on the bus was injured.

Police say officers found Lachman displaying signs of intoxication and tested his blood alcohol level, finding it above legal limits for driving.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it has “zero tolerance.” The bus operator has been removed from service without pay.

The MTA is North America’s biggest public-transportation network and serves New York and Connecticut. It says it operates the nation’s largest bus fleet.

