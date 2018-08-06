37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:how hot will it be in nyc, New York City weather, nyc high temp, NYC weather, NYC Weather Forecast, rain nyc, weather in new york city, weather in nyc, will it rain in nyc today

By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hazy, hot and humid conditions persist on what could be day #2 of our heat wave.

The best things you can do this afternoon is take it easy, apply the sunscreen, and stay hydrated!

nu tu alert heat advisory2 8/6 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It will be rather muggy tonight with temps struggling the fall into the 70s.

We’ll remain under the influence of high pressure though, so no storm threat for now.

jl humidity trend 21 8/6 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect slightly more unsettled conditions tomorrow with a little more cloud cover and a pop-up storm here and there, especially N&W of the city.

It will remain hot and humid though with highs around 90°.

nu tu 7day auto weather app2 8/6 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

As or Wednesday, we’ll see our odds go up for showers and t-storms. And it will still be on the toasty side, too, with highs in the upper 80s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s