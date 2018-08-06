By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hazy, hot and humid conditions persist on what could be day #2 of our heat wave.

The best things you can do this afternoon is take it easy, apply the sunscreen, and stay hydrated!

It will be rather muggy tonight with temps struggling the fall into the 70s.

We’ll remain under the influence of high pressure though, so no storm threat for now.

Expect slightly more unsettled conditions tomorrow with a little more cloud cover and a pop-up storm here and there, especially N&W of the city.

It will remain hot and humid though with highs around 90°.

As or Wednesday, we’ll see our odds go up for showers and t-storms. And it will still be on the toasty side, too, with highs in the upper 80s.