By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning everybody…it’s gonna be a scorcher today! We’ll start off with spots already in the low 80s, and temps will only climb from there. Expect highs in the low 90s this afternoon, but stifling humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees! Make sure to take it slow & easy if you’re outdoors.

Tomorrow will be another hot day as temps reach 90 degrees along with the oppressive humidity making it feel like the mid 90s. One addition to the forecast will be the slight risk of a few late-afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but as of now they look few & far between.

Wednesday will be “cooler”, but with temps still in the upper 80s with the high humidity, does it really matter? There will also be a bit better risk of scattered thunderstorms, so just keep the umbrella handy.

Have a great week and stay cool!

