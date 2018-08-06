NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were a lot of angry people in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, on Monday.

A rash of anti-Chinese graffiti spray-painted on storefronts has residents and community leaders fuming. Many of them gathered in the early afternoon to denounce the hate-filled vandalism.

The graffiti was found in recent days along 86th Street near Bay 25th Street. CBS2’s Reena Roy reported from outside a discount store, one of at least seven business that were defaced by the vandals.

The crowd of concerned citizens made it clear that hate speech of any kind will not be tolerated in their neighborhood.

Several Chinese immigrants told Roy they were heartbroken over the vandalism, with many adding they have lived in the area for decades and had never seen anything like it.

“This is one of the sickest hate crimes that we have experienced in this neighborhood in recent memory,” Councilman Mark Treyger said. “Let’s make it very clear. We will always stand up against hate here in Bensonhurst.”

One woman told Roy the hate speech is hard to overlook.

“Everybody sees that and feels uncomfortable and angry,” she said.

The NYPD Hate Crime Tax Force Unit is investigating the incidents, Roy reported. In addition, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.